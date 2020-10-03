Marquette High School Raising Money For American Cancer Society

Marquette Catholic High School is once again embracing October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With breast cancer expected to attack over 276,000 women this year – and kill over 42,000 – all of us have been affected in one way or another by this terrible disease.

In response, Marquette and the American Cancer Society will continue their partnership Friday, October 23rd when they host their annual Denim Day. Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to wear pink tops with blue jeans on the 23rd in exchange for a minimum $5 donation to the American Cancer Society.

This year, Marquette has established a goal of raising $750 for the American Cancer Society.