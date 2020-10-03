Texas police search for man who threw punch in viral video
A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Texas police search for man who threw punch in viral video
A man told police that a Donald Trump supporter sucker punched him outside a Texas convenience store in an incident that was captured on a viral video
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.