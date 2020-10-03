The Salvation Army Seeks Bell Ringers For Christmas Season

The Salvation Army of Michigan City is seeking bell ringers to help staff the iconic Red Kettles that will soon make an appearance around the city. Given the tremendous financial impact of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has set a lofty goal of $200,000 for this year’s Christmas campaign, and they are hopeful that community members will help by ringing bells this year. There are two ways a person can become a bell ringer, according to Major Dale Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army office. Those interested in applying to become a staff bell ringer this season can visit The Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin Street during open application times: October 5th from 10am to 11:30am; Wednesday, October 7 from 5pm to 6pm; or Wednesday, October 28 from 5pm to 6pm. All applicants must bring a state-issued ID as well as a Social Security card (no copies) or birth certificate. Also, any paid ringers who are hired must attend one of two orientation sessions at The Salvation Army on Wednesday, November 4, either at 10am or 4pm.

Volunteer bell ringers can sign up now by visiting www.RegisterToRing.com to select a kettle location, date and time.