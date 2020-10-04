Azerbaijan says Armenia targets cities outside conflict zone

The fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces continued on Sunday over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, with Azerbaijan accusing Armenia of targeting the country’s cities that are far beyond the conflict zone

