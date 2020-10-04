COVID-19 in DC: Who’s tested positive and negative so far in Trump’s orbit

(Official White House Photo by Shealah CraigheaBY: MERIDITH DELISO, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Since it was revealed that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for COVID-19, nearly a dozen other cases in Washington, D.C., have come to light — including that of President Donald Trump.

Here’s a look at prominent political players ABC News has confirmed have tested positive or negative for the virus since Hicks’ case so far. Among the positive cases are several attendees of key events at the White House this past week: the SCOTUS nomination last Saturday and a prep session on Monday ahead of the first presidential debate. Several were also at the debate itself on Tuesday in Cleveland.

POSITIVE

President Donald Trump

After saying he would begin quarantining following Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump, 74, announced on Twitter shortly before 1 a.m. Friday that he and First lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Later that day, he was flown to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. His symptoms included trouble breathing, low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter told ABC News. The president’s treatment has included Regeneron’s experimental antibody cocktail and a dose of remdesivir, according to the White House physician.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate prep session, debate

First lady Melania Trump

The first lady, 50, said Friday she had “mild symptoms” but was “overall feeling good.” The White House physician said Friday she had a mild cough and headache.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate

Hope Hicks

One of Trump’s closest advisers, Hicks, 31, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, sources told ABC News. On Tuesday, she had traveled with the president on Air Force One to and from the debate and was seen in social media posts watching the debate in a “war room.”

Attended: Debate prep session, debate



Bill Stepien

Trump’s campaign manager, 42, tested positive for coronavirus Friday, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News. “I feel fine and will be back in the office as soon as I am given the green light,” Stepien wrote in an email to staff.

Attended: Debate prep session, debate

Kellyanne Conway

The former White House senior adviser, 53, announced on Twitter Friday night that she had tested positive for the virus. “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she said, adding that she had “begun a quarantine process.” The announcement came after her daughter, Claudia Conway, shared news of her mother’s diagnosis on TikTok.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate prep session

Chris Christie

The former New Jersey governor and ABC News contributor tweeted Saturday morning that he had “just received word that I am positive for COVID-19.” “I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition,” Christie, 58, wrote. Several hours later, he tweeted that he had checked himself into a hospital after consulting with his doctors. “While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he said.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate prep session

Sen. Mike Lee

On Friday, the GOP senator, 49, of Utah announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing “symptoms consistent with longtime allergies.” He said he will “remain isolated for the next 10 days.” Lee is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and has met with the Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Sen. Thom Tillis

The GOP senator of North Carolina announced Friday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test. “Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well,” said Tillis, 60, who added that he plans to self-isolate at home for 10 days and notify close contacts. Tillis is also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination



Sen. Ron Johnson

The GOP Wisconsin senator, 65, tested positive for COVID-19 in D.C. on Friday, after being exposed to a confirmed case, his press team said. “Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor,” his press team said.

Ronna McDaniel

After a member of her family tested positive, the Republican National Committee chair, 47, got confirmation that she too had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a spokesperson told ABC News. As of Friday, she had been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.

NEGATIVE

Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who faced off against Trump at Tuesday’s debate, tested negative for COVID-19, he said on Friday. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, 69, who also attended the debate, had tested negative as well, Biden announced. On Saturday, Biden, 77, told reporters he would next be tested Sunday morning.

Attended: Debate

Vice President Mike Pence

Pence, 61, as well as Second Lady Karen Pence, 63, tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to a senior official in the vice president’s office.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris

The Democratic vice presidential candidate and her husband, Doug Emhoff, both 55, tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday, a Harris aide said.



Tom Perez

The Democratic National Committee chair, 58, who sat in the front row at the debate, tested negative Friday morning for COVID-19, a source confirmed to ABC News.



Attended: Debate



Jared Kushner

As of Friday, the White House senior adviser and Trump son-in-law, 39, had tested negative for COVID-19. He was seen in the debate “war room.”

Attended: Debate prep session, debate

Rudy Giuliani

Trump’s personal lawyer, 76, who was also among those in the debate “war room,” has tested negative, ABC News has learned.

Attended: Debate prep session, debate

Jason Miller

The campaign senior adviser has also tested negative, ABC News has learned.

Attended: Debate prep session

Mark Meadows

The White House chief of staff, 61, announced on Friday that he had tested negative for the virus.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination, debate

William Barr

The U.S. attorney general, 70, tested negative for the second time in two days Saturday morning, a DOJ spokesperson said. He is not quarantining, but will continue to get tested regularly, the spokesperson said.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Amy Coney Barrett

The Supreme Court nominee, 48, who has been meeting with White House staff and elected officials lately, has been testing negative during daily tests, a senior White House official said on Friday.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Sens. Marsha Blackburn, Kelly Loeffler and Ben Sasse

The GOP senators had tested negative for COVID-19 as of Friday. Sasse, 48, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is now quarantining, a spokesperson said.



Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Sen. Mike Crapo

The Idaho Republican, 69, who met with Barrett this week, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination

Trump children

Except for Donald and Melania Trump, the rest of the Trump family had tested negative for COVID-19, the White House physician said Friday. That includes Eric, 36; Ivanka, 38; Tiffany, 26; and Donald Trump Jr., 42. On Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that he had tested negative for COVID-19 and will test again out of an “abundance of caution” before returning to work.



Attended: Debate

Sen. Josh Hawley

The Missouri senator, 40, who sat next to Tillis at the SCOTUS nomination, said Saturday evening he had tested negative for the virus. Earlier in the day, he said he was being was tested “out of an abundance of caution,” a spokesperson said.

Attended: SCOTUS nomination



UNKNOWN

Stephen Miller

ABC News has not confirmed the testing status of the White House senior adviser, 35, at this time.

Attended: Debate prep session

ABC News’ Katherine Faulders, Kendall Karson, Alexander Mallin, Molly Nagle, Allison Pecorin, John Santucci, Will Steakin, Trish Turner and John Verhovek contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

