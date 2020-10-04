French rescuers search for 8 people missing after floods


October 4th, 2020

French authorities have deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops to help search for at least eight people missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in  Italy



