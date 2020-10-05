Eva Mendes offers rare commentary on romance with Ryan Gosling

Sonia Recchia/Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Don’t get it twisted, Eva Mendes is perfectly happy at home with Ryan Gosling.

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress posted a throwback pic of herself running on the beach on Instagram and joked, “Went for a run on the beach this morning,” before adding, “No I didn’t.”

“This picture was taken at least 15 years ago,” she clarified. “Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

In response to the post, someone commented, “You need to tell Ryan to get you out more,” which garnered a swift reply from the Ghost Rider alum which was captured by Comments By Celebs.

“No thank you, I’m good,” she wrote. “Rather be home with by man than anywhere else in the world.”

Mendes and Gosling have been together for nearly a decade. The pair first met in 2011 while filming The Place Beyond the Pines, which they both starred in. Since then, they’ve welcomed two daughters — Esmeralda Amada, 6, and Amada Lee, 4.

By Danielle Long

