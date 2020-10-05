La Porte TransPorte employee receives positive COVID-19 test result

A La Porte TransPorte employee recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Tom Dermody.

“We are disappointed to share that we’ve had a city employee test positive for the coronavirus,” Dermody said. “This is a reminder to all of us that while things continue to open and regulations begin to relax, we cannot let up on protective measures to safeguard our employees and residents.”

The employee, Dermody said, was tested on Wednesday, September 30, but continued to work for the remainder of the week without notifying the City. Dermody said the individual alerted TrasnPorte and City officials this morning after receiving a positive result. He said the city will be following its internal corrective action policy regarding any potential discipline.

As a precaution, TransPorte is suspending service and deep cleaning buses, and all TransPorte employees are being sent for testing. In addition, all other city employees in direct contact with the individual will also be tested. At this time, the City has no reason to believe that there was any spread to drivers or passengers.

“We realize that this is an inconvenience to city residents who depend on TransPorte to get around our community,” Dermody said. “Still, we must take every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our residents. Once TransPorte employees receive negative test results, we will be able to resume transportation service. We look forward to once again being able to provide safe transportation to our residents.”

Out of an abundance of caution, this week’s City Council and Board of Works meetings will be streamed live via YouTube and Facebook Live only. City Hall will be closed to in-person meetings.

City residents or recent TransPorte passengers with concerns are encouraged to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing at the Civic Auditorium. To register, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.