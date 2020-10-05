Officials: Carbon capture project would be largest in world

One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Southwest U.S. would undergo a $1.4 billion overhaul as part of a proposal to keep the plant operating for at least another decade while meeting stricter environmental requirements

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Officials: Carbon capture project would be largest in world

One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the Southwest U.S. would undergo a $1.4 billion overhaul as part of a proposal to keep the plant operating for at least another decade while meeting stricter environmental requirements