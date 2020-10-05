Taraji P. Henson launches new talk show on Facebook Watch focused on mental health

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings(LOS ANGELES) — Taraji P. Henson is taking her commitment to spread awareness about mental health to the next level.

On Monday, Facebook Watch announced they had greenlit Henson’s new show, tentatively called Peace of Mind with Taraji, that will spotlight the challenging mental health issues that we face — particularly those within the Black community.

Co-hosted by her longtime best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, the new show will consist of personal interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people. The show’s goal is to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

According to Facebook, each episode will focus on a different mental health topic.

“I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation is named in honor of her father, who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War.

The actress joins the the growing list of talent partnering with Facebook Watch for original shows, including Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, and STEVE on Watch with Steve Harvey.

Peace of Mind with Taraji is expected to begin production later this year.

By Candice Williams

