NIPSCO Forecasts Winter Heating Bills for Natural Gas Customers Expanded, flexible payment options and assistance funds are available

NIPSCO natural gas residential customers can expect their overall bills during this year’s winter heating season to be slightly higher when compared to last year , assuming normal weather and usage. The slight difference is largely due to the higher overall cost of natural gas – although the commodity cost of natural gas remains near historic lows.

NIPSCO’s customer care team will also work with customers to set up a personalized payment plan. Customers can call 1 – 800 – 4 – NIPSCO (1 – 800 – 464 – 7726) to discuss options.

A full list of programs and tips available to NIPSCO customers can be found at NIPSCO.com/save