Walmart’s Big Save event 2020: Deals start ahead of Amazon Prime day on Oct. 11

Wolterk/iStockBy JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sale season is off to an early start, and big-box retailers such as Walmart have continued to announce huge deals on products and services.

The retailer is rolling out its Big Save event ahead of the holiday season on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EST through Oct. 15.

This year’s upcoming event will give customers the opportunity to shop home, beauty, fashion, electronics and more at discounted prices.

Plus, shoppers will also experience free two-day shipping on orders over $35 as well as free NextDay delivery or in-store pickup on eligible items.

News of Walmart’s Big Save event comes shortly after the company revealed its Black Friday plans, a new in-store experience and more online deals to come.

The mass retailer now also has Walmart+, a membership program that offers customers unlimited free delivery from stores on more than 160,000 products.

The Big Save event will be running on some of the same days of Amazon’s highly-anticipated Prime Day in addition to Target Deal Days scheduled to go live on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.