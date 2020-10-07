Accessible all-terrain wheelchairs added at Indiana Dunes SP

Three new all-terrain accessible wheelchairs were added for guest use at Indiana Dunes State Park during a donation ceremony yesterday.

These chairs join a pool of several others available in Indiana State Parks to make trails more readily available to Hoosiers who need such assistance.

These chairs for Indiana Dunes State Park were purchased by the Friends of Indiana Dunes, who were given discounted pricing from McCabe Outdoor Mobility. Two of the chairs are designed for use on trails, and one chair is designed for use on the beach.

In addition, donation funds in memory of Kevin O’Connell were used to clean, repair and provide new batteries for the park’s current X8 ATV Sand Chair that was donated by the Friends group several years ago.

The event included a mobile hike with guests using the new chairs along a loop of trails 8 and 10 in the park.

The Dunes ATV chairs will be located at the Nature Center from Labor Day through Memorial Day. Guests may reserve chairs by calling 219-926-1390. The chairs to use on the park’s beach can be borrowed through the lifeguards from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.