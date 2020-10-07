Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Prosecutors seek secrecy as Jeffrey Epstein probe continues

An investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of girls and women is still active, leading prosecutors to take steps to prevent lawyers for his incarcerated ex-girlfriend from learning too much about it