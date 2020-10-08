Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people