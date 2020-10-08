Fast food chains revamping their breakfast menus nationwide

By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — McDonald’s breakfast is about to get a whole lot sweeter as more fast food chains focus on revamping early morning menus.

McDonald’s announced three fresh baked pastry items will roll out as part of its new McCafé Bakery lineup with the addition of an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

Customers can order any of the breakfast classics all day long at participating restaurants nationwide starting Oct. 28.

The news came on the heels of California-based fast food chain Taco Bell reportedly reviving service of its breakfast menu at 50% of its restaurants around the country.

While Taco Bell initially dialed back it’s early morning offerings due to decrease in demand amid the pandemic, it seems the renewed interest and more people going out in the morning has customers craving menu items like the Breakfast Crunchwrap, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Potato and hash browns.

The new pastries at McDonald’s are the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, said in a statement. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

The iconic Egg McMuffin first debuted in 1971 and over the years the breakfast menu has continued to evolve with the addition of breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and pledging to only use 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

Whether you prefer a gooey and soft cinnamon roll, classic blueberry muffin or a nice glazed fritter, the brand said each one compliments its lineup of premium McCafé coffee drinks.

