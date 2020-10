‘The Right Stuff’ looks back and up with first US astronauts

When Hollywood does biopics on musicians, we’re used to lots of saucy tales of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

‘The Right Stuff’ looks back and up with first US astronauts

When Hollywood does biopics on musicians, we’re used to lots of saucy tales of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll