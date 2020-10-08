US long-term mortgage rates change little; 30-year at 2.87%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates changed little this week, flattening in recent weeks following a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US long-term mortgage rates change little; 30-year at 2.87%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates changed little this week, flattening in recent weeks following a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic