2020 State of the City Canceled

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership in partnership with the City of La Porte regretfully announces the cancelation of the 2020 State of the City Address slated for October 16th, 2020 at the LaPorte Municipal Airport. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout LaPorte

County has made it impossible to safely host the indoor event. After careful consideration with the City of La Porte leadership team, it was decided to cancel the event for 2020.



Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership said, “Making the decision to cancel such an important event is difficult but we must consider the bigger plan and look out

for everyone’s best interests.”



Despite the cancellation, Mayor Dermody will give his address at a later date. The speech will be broadcast on multiple media sources to ensure that the La Porte Community has access to this important communication.

Ever optimistic, Mayor Dermody said, “While we are not able to host a typical State of the City Address, our team is thinking outside of the box to find ways to share the information with residents in a safe and

creative way. The City of La Porte has some incredible things happening, and we won’t let COVID-19 stop our momentum.”

More information about the video address will be available in the coming weeks.



For any questions about the State of the City cancellation, please contact the LEAP office at (219) 324-8584 or email [email protected]