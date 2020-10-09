Natalie Portman revealed a major spoiler about the upcoming fourth ‘Thor’ movie

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe believe Natalie Portman let slip a major spoiler about the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie.

The actress, who played astrophysicist Dr. Jane Foster in the first two films, will return for the franchise’s fourth installment where she is expected to pick up Mjolnir and transform into the next god of thunder.

However, during a recent interview with Fatherly, the Academy Award winner let slip that Jane has more than one bad guy to defeat.

“She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side,” Portman disclosed, sending fans into a frenzy about what that could possibly mean for her character.

In the Mighty Thor comics, where Jane masquerades as a female Thor, the heroine is diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after tragically losing both her husband and son in a car accident.

While she becomes worthy of wielding Mjolnir, it comes at a steep price. Each time she transforms into Thor, the magic coursing through her veins purges all toxins — including the lifesaving chemotherapy treatments — from her body.

Portman first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 and starred in the first and second movies as the love interest of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

Portman was not brought on for the franchise’s third installment, Thor: Ragnarok, and her absence was explained in the movie — that the astrophysicist and the god of thunder broke up after hitting too many bumps in the road.

It is unknown if the two’s spark will reignite in the fourth title.

Meanwhile, Tessa Thomspon is set to reprise her role as Valkyrie and teased at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 that she is on the hunt to “find her queen.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, is slated to hit theaters February 11, 2022.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.