The Latest: Delta’s winds rattle residents far from its core

Wind and rain from Delta also pummeled the Louisiana city of Lafayette, further east from where the hurricane came ashore, and one apartment owner described it as “pretty scary.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

The Latest: Delta’s winds rattle residents far from its core

Wind and rain from Delta also pummeled the Louisiana city of Lafayette, further east from where the hurricane came ashore, and one apartment owner described it as “pretty scary.”