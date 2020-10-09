The Salvation Army Offering Free Pumpkins, Popcorn, Prayers Michigan City

The Salvation Army of Michigan City invites the public for free pumpkins, popcorn and prayer. This Sunday, October 11th from noon to 2pm, local families are invited to drive up to The Salvation Army, located at 1201 S. Franklin Street.

The first 100 children to attend will receive a free pumpkin. Everyone who attends will receive free popcorn, and The Salvation Army pastors will be on hand to receive prayer requests from anyone seeking spiritual comfort during these challenging times.

In past years, The Salvation Army has traditionally held an end-of-summer, free to the public, to mark the end of summer and the start of a new school year. This year, given the restrictions caused by COVID-19, a large gathering is not possible, so the group chose to host a safe, socially-distanced way to bring a free, fun and family-friendly event to the public.

This will be a drive-by or walk-by event, and those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles while safe social distancing measures are taken.