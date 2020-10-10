Family Advocates Event-Virtual Event-Friday 11/13

Reach for the Stars Virtual Event on Friday November 13, 2020. VIP Tickets Available for purchase to include Dinner & Drinks &Online Voting. Check out their website www.lpfamilyadvocates.com for more information. WIMS’ Ric Federighi interviews Star Alan Ruck. Alan played Cameron Frye, Ferris Bueller’s best friend in John Hughes’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Stuart Bondek, a lecherous, power-hungry member of the mayor’s staff in the ABC sitcom Spin City to name a few. Let’s Help Make a Difference.