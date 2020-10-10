Report: 29 million girls, women victims of modern slavery


Posted on: October 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A new report estimates that 29 million women and girls are victims of modern slavery, exploited by practices including forced labor, forced marriage, debt-bondage and domestic servitude



