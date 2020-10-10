Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
The Mercury News reports that California’s largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire
The Mercury News reports that California’s largest utility company said its equipment might have caused a fatal wildfire last month in a county in the northern part of the state
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.