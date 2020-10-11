USDA 2020 Extended Food Service Sites

AnnouncedMichigan City Area Schools has announced plans to extend participation in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) due to an extended waiver from USDA. Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. For the entire release check out the WIMS FACEBOOK PAGE.