2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for auction theory

Two American economists have won the Nobel Prize for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

2 Stanford economists win Nobel prize for auction theory

Two American economists have won the Nobel Prize for improving the theory of how auctions work and inventing new and better auction formats that are now woven into many parts of the economy