Are Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds reuniting for new film?

Steve Granitz/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Are Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds planning to share the screen again?

The two actors, who starred together in the 2009 rom-com The Proposal, may be reuniting for Paramount Pictures’ action-romance The Lost City of D.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bullock is attached to star in the film and will also be producing, with Reynolds eyed for a co-starring role.

“The idea that Paramount is willing to return to a genre we haven’t seen in a while, makes us incredibly excited,” Bullock tells EW in a statement. “…We all need some action, escapism and love right now. And if I have to humiliate myself on screen to do it… then so be it!”

The story centers on a romance author, played by Bullock, who learns that the fictional city she’s been writing about may actually exist. It’s set to be directed by sibling filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee.

By Andrea Tuccillo

