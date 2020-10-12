Help Imagination Station get a new Playground. They need our help.

There are many ways to give for a new playground with name recognition. Any donation you make doubles (ex: donation of $500.00=$1,000.00) Donate the following: $250.00 – Name on Brick in Butterfly Garden $500.00 (small) -Name on Butterfly wall at Imagination Station $1,000.00 (Medium) – Name on Butterfly wall at Imagination Station $2,000.00 – (Large) – Name on Butterfly wall at Imagination Station There is also an “anonymous” match up to 10,000.00!!! If you are interested in making a donation. Please send to the following address: Paladin INC. c/o Imagination Station Playground Grant 1200 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, IN 46360 Feel free to give Theresa N. Argueta, M.Ed. Director Early Childhood Programs for Imagination Station 219.872.6723 x222 a call with any questions or concerns.