Missing U. of South Carolina student found dead near quarry
Officials say a University of South Carolina student who went missing over the weekend has been found dead near a quarry after a two-day search
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Missing U. of South Carolina student found dead near quarry
Officials say a University of South Carolina student who went missing over the weekend has been found dead near a quarry after a two-day search
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.