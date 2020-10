Police: Van carrying 80 dogs overturns on Virginia highway

A van carrying 80 dogs overturned on a highway in Virginia, causing some of the animals to be injured and others to escape the vehicle

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Police: Van carrying 80 dogs overturns on Virginia highway

A van carrying 80 dogs overturned on a highway in Virginia, causing some of the animals to be injured and others to escape the vehicle