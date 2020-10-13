Dominic West claims his “marriage is strong” after he’s spotted kissing Lily James

GlosPics/MEGA/GC Images (L-R: Dominic West, Catherine FitzGerald)(LONDON) — The Affair star Dominic West is hitting back after accusations he’s been having, well, an affair with actress Lily James.

After West and James were photographed kissing and canoodling in Rome this weekend, West and his wife of 10 years, Catherine FitzGerald, put on a united front to show everything is just fine in their marriage.

On Tuesday, West and FitzGerald posed for a photo opp outside their home in England and shared a kiss of their own for photographers. They also held up a written sign that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

U.K. tabloid The Daily Mail had published photos of West, 50, and James, 31, riding an electric scooter together in Rome on Sunday. They were later spotted at a restaurant where West was snapped with his arm around James and kissing her neck. Sources said they also spent two nights at Hotel De La Ville together.

The two are set to co-star in the TV series The Pursuit of Love and while some initially thought they could be filming scenes for the show, the series is a period piece and they were not in costume.

West and FitzGerald share four children together: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7. West also has a 22-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.