Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions
Tuesday, October 20, – LaPorte County
10 a.m. – Noon CDT
WHERE: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350
Thursday, October 22, – St. Joseph County
3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT
WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601
Friday, October 23, – Starke County
10 a.m. – Noon, CDT
Knox United Methodist Church, 210 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534
Food items offered free of charge. First come, first served, for up to 400 households while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One per household.
This will be a drive-thru distribution. Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.
