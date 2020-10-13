Golden Globe group gives $5.1 million in grants


Posted on: October 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Some of entertainment’s biggest names from Nicole Kidman to George Clooney shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Golden Globe group gives $5.1 million in grants


Posted on: October 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Some of entertainment’s biggest names from Nicole Kidman to George Clooney shared encouraging words for aspiring young creators whose organizations were collectively granted millions by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.