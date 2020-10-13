LA County agrees to settle immigration suit for $14 million

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a lawsuit that said the Sheriff’s Department improperly held thousands of people in jail beyond their release dates at the request of immigration officials

Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a lawsuit that said the Sheriff’s Department improperly held thousands of people in jail beyond their release dates at the request of immigration officials