‘Mad Max’ prequel casts Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger Furiosa

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel has officially found its cast.

According to Variety, Anya Taylor-Joy will be taking on the title role in Furiosa, about a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Fury Road.

Thor‘s Chris Hemsworth and Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also joined the cast. Mad Max franchise creator George Miller will write, direct and produce the film.

Back in May, Miller spoke to The New York Times about the challenges of casting a younger Furiosa. He said he had considered using de-aging technology so that Theron, 44, could reprise her role, but he decided against doing so.

Taylor-Joy, 24, has most recently starred in the film Emma. She also appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split and Glass.

No word yet on when Furiosa begins filming.

