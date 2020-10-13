Man Dead Following Domestic Dispute



On Monday October 12th at approximately 2:00 A.M., the La Porte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call in which the caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of the 3300 Block of Franklin Street. MCPD Shift 3 Patrol Officers arrived and quickly located the residence in which the gunshots had originated. Officers soon discovered 34 year old James L. Grott deceased within the residence from a suspected gunshot wound. Officers secured the area and called the MCPD Detective Bureau who arrived to take over the scene.



Detectives worked tirelessly throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours. The scene was processed, and interviews were conducted. It was determined that a physical domestic dispute occurred which ultimately led to Grott being shot. No arrests have been made at this time.



Detective Kay Pliske, the lead detective on this investigation, will continue to complete the investigation. Once completed, the results of the investigation will be turned over to the La Porte County Prosecutor’s Office to make a determination on if criminal charges should be brought forward as a result of this unfortunate incident. An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning.



Anyone with information on this incident can contact Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 Ext: 1086. We would

also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number

of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a

reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s

Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!