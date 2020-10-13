Purdue University Northwest offers virtual preview event for prospective students

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will hold a Virtual Preview PNW from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. This virtual event will give prospective students and their families the opportunity to learn more about both the Hammond and Westville campuses of PNW.

“We have always had a certain amount of virtual one-on-one-sessions between our recruiters, admissions counselors and families,” states George F. Kacenga, PNW executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “More recently, in response to the health and safety requirements of the pandemic, we have increased those virtual meetings and become more innovative in the ways we give presentations and connect with families.”

That innovation comes in the form of this fall’s Virtual Preview PNW. This digital event will offer attendees the ability to learn more about undergraduate programs, the freshman admissions process, financial aid and scholarships. Breakout sessions will offer more information about student life, housing and campus safety, the PNW Honors College, athletics, and an application workshop. Participants will hear first-hand from current students, faculty and admissions staff. As an added incentive, the $25 application fee will be waived for students who apply during the event.

“The Virtual Preview PNW is an opportunity for Purdue Northwest to showcase our wide range of academic offerings,” explains Kacenga. “This event will offer an understanding of the PNW community and give a glimpse into what student life looks like at both of our campuses. Prospects can invite their family and friends to help them make an informed choice about where they invest for their education.”

Ensuring prospective students and their families can experience PNW, even while in-person tours and visits are suspended, is a top priority for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, Kacenga noted.

“The importance of this day is for families and students to understand our facilities, our resources, our campus culture, and for us to convey what it means to Power Onward,” he said.

For additional information on Virtual Preview PNW and to register for this event, visit pnw.edu/preview.