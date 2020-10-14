Gal Gadot on that “Imagine” video: "I had nothing but good intentions"

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Gal Gadot is opening up about the infamous “Imagine” video she released in the early days of quarantine.

In March, the Wonder Woman actress shared a controversial video of herself and other A-list celebrities singing along to John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The clip, which featured appearances from Mark Ruffalo, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Zoë Kravitz, and more, was meant to be inspirational but instead fell flat among many viewers who deemed it insensitive and “out of touch” given that many were sick or struggling while stars were financially secure.

Gadot had remained silent in regards to the backlash but didn’t shy from addressing it during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” she reportedly said with a smile and a shrug. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game,” Gadot added. “But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

By Danielle Long

