Kanye West tweet showed mock election data, not results
Rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West has tweeted bogus early polling results, claiming he was ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Kanye West tweet showed mock election data, not results
Rapper and independent presidential candidate Kanye West has tweeted bogus early polling results, claiming he was ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.