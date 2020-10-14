Kiss and tell: Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson reveal worst on-screen kisses

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle(LOS ANGELES) — Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson did not hold back when it came to revealing their worst on-screen kisses.

During an episode of Paltrow’s Goop podcast this week, the two named names.

Hudson said Matthew McConaughey, her frequent co-star in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fools’ Gold, was probably the worst, given the on-set circumstances when they filmed their kissing scenes.

“The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” she laughed. “When we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face.”

For Paltrow, she was less than thrilled with kissing her Iron Man and Avengers co-star, Robert Downey Jr.

“When I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother,’” she admitted.

Hudson did give credit to her Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup for being a “good kisser,” even though the scene got cut from the film.

By Andrea Tuccillo

