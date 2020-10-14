Kristen Bell on husband Dax Shepard’s relapse: "I will continue to stand by him"

George Pimentel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Kristen Bell is speaking out in support of her husband Dax Shepard following his relapse after 16 years of sobriety.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Wednesday, the 40-year-old actress and mother of two revealing her actor husband is now “doing great.”

“I mean look, everybody’s up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse,” Bell shared.

“The thing I love most about Dax is A) that he was able to tell me and tell us and say we need a different plan. Right?” she continued. “Like, we have a plan. If he has to take medication, for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, ‘So, we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'”

Bell said that she also loves that Shepard is “addicted to growth” and “addicted to evolving.”

“He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’ We’re going back to therapy,” she shared. “I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

Bell’s comments came after Shepard spoke last month at length about his relapse on his podcast, Armchair Expert. He said his issues with prescription pain medicine started back up again due to problems with his hand and shoulder that began earlier this year. He also revealed that he was seven days sober.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.