New Porter County COVID Testing Site Information
The Porter County Health Department has announced updated COVID-19 testing site information:
The Porter County Expo Center, located at 215 E Division Rd in Valparaiso, opening Oct. 15th.
Porter Regional Hospital Clinic, located at 6040 Lute Rd. in Portage, opening late October
The current Portage site at 3564 Scottsdale Ave. is currently serving residents. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information and to schedule testing, visit https://www.porterco.org/1614/COVID-19-Testing-Information
