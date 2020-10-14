Northwest Health recruits new primary care provider to La Porte

Northwest Health announced the addition of Dr. Daniel De Gala, Internal Medicine physician to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. De Gala is accepting new patients at his office at Northwest Medical Group’s Primary Care practice located at 401 New Porte Boulevard in La Porte. “We are pleased to have Dr. De Gala, join Northwest Medical Group” said Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Health – La Porte “His experience, skills, and compassion are a perfect fit for our organization as we expand to fill gaps in care in the La Porte area.” Dr. De Gala obtained his medical degree from Santo Tomas in the Philippines. He completed his internal medical residency at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. Some areas of his areas interest include general internal medicine, chronic disease management, preventive medicine, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and lifestyle modification. To make an appointment with Dr. De Gala call (219) 326-1775 or visit nwmedicalgroup.com. Dr. Degala accepts all health insurance including Medicare and Medicaid and offers both in-person and telehealth appointments. Northwest Medical Group is a multi-specialty physician group with locations in La Porte, Michigan City, New Carlisle, Knox, North Judson, Portage, Hobart, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Wheatfield and Wanatah. For more information about Northwest Medical Group visit NWmedicalgroup.com.