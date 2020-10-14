SERA SOLUTIONS LAUNCHES MARKETING GRANT TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESS THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST INDIANA



SERA Solutions has announced a local marketing grant initiative to

help small businesses and non-profits sustain their online presence and customer base throughout Northwest Indiana during these challenging times.

“Now more than ever, increasing brand awareness and maintaining a strong digital presence is essential for local businesses to succeed,” said Seth Spencer, Founder & CEO, SERA Solutions. SERA Solutions will be donating up to $25,000 worth of digital and creative services to Northwest Indiana small businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. SERA Solutions believes that this will help businesses stay strong during these times and give them a chance to improve upon their online presence. Each approved applicant will undergo custom solutions that may include website design, photography, and videography to help them reach their customers.

There is no deadline to apply, but applications will be reviewed and services awarded based on the order received. For more information on the SERA Marketing Grant and to apply, please visit serasolutions.com/grant.

“As a trusted marketing partner to many small businesses in the communities we serve, we feel we are uniquely positioned to deliver the assistance needed by our local business community during these difficult times. We have seen record website and social media traffic for our clients

and believe it is a significant opportunity for local businesses to reach new and existing customers,” said Spencer.

SERA Solutions is a leading local digital marketing agency based in Michigan City, IN., they have worked with hundreds of businesses and organizations across Northwest Indiana to develop websites and create digital marketing strategies.



For more information on the grant or SERA Solutions, please call (219) 809-2080 or visit serasolutions.com.