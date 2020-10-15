‘Bachelorette’ Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum separate after 7 years of marriage

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert announced Wednesday that she and J.P. Rosenbaum, her husband of nearly eight years, are ending their marriage.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways,” Hebert penned in a heartbreaking Instagram update. “Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children.”

The 35-year-old TV personality admitted that, while the two “created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten,” their “ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children.”

Rosenbaum also took to his personal Instagram to share the news, admitting, “I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness.”

“While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while,” he maintained. “Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage.”

Both have since requested fans to respect their privacy during such a difficult time.

Hebert and Rosenbaum met and became engaged during season seven of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2011. They tied the knot in a December 2012 television special.

They share two children, a six-year-old son named Fordham and a three-year-old daughter, Essex.

By Megan Stone

