China threatens response to new US sanctions over Hong Kong

China says new U.S. sanctions on officials responsible for Hong Kong security are an attempt to undermine the city’s stability, and it is threatening unspecified countermeasures

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

China threatens response to new US sanctions over Hong Kong

China says new U.S. sanctions on officials responsible for Hong Kong security are an attempt to undermine the city’s stability, and it is threatening unspecified countermeasures