Mexican rights agency: marines executed 4 men near pipeline


Posted on: October 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says that marines illegally detained, beat, and executed four people who were doing farm work near a government fuel pipeline



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mexican rights agency: marines executed 4 men near pipeline


Posted on: October 15th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says that marines illegally detained, beat, and executed four people who were doing farm work near a government fuel pipeline



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.