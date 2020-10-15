Michigan City Football vs Crown Point Cancelled



Michigan City’s home football game vs Crown Point Friday is canceled (due to Crown Point being on quarantine).Wolves fans can still cheer on the Volleyball team as MCHS is hosting volleyball sectionals this weekend. MCHS plays at 6:30pm tonight, and if they win will play again Saturday at 11:30. If that game is won they will also play Saturday at 7:00pm. Tickets are available at the door for $6.00. (Masks and physical distancing required.)