Service update 10.15



Passengers are advised that the City of Chicago has added the State of Indiana to its Emergency Travel Order, effective Oct. 16, 2020. However, Chicago’s Quarantine List exempts many individuals who are working in the City or traveling to the City for various personal reasons. The South Shore Line continues to operate regularly scheduled train service and will not be impacted by the order. A link to the Emergency Travel Order can be located here: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/emergency-travel-order.html.